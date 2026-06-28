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Homeindiakerala

Disciplinary action against protocol officials after former Kerala CM Vijayan misses flight from New Delhi

Speaking to reporters, Sreenivas said a meeting was held on Sunday during which explanations were sought from all those concerned.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

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