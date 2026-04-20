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Disruption in Strait of Hormuz brings focus to Vizhinjam port in Kerala

Port unable to entertain scores of requests due to paucity of space
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsKeralaStrait of Hormuz

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