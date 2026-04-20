<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam international seaport has been flooded with requests from scores of vessels to operate to the port in view of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>The port is unable to cater to the requests as it is already running in full capacity.</p><p>The Adani group-run port is strategically located hardly 10 nautical miles from the international shipping lane connecting Europe, Persian Gulf and the Far East.</p>.10 Indian vessels safely crossed Strait of Hormuz, MEA says in touch with Iran for 'safe exit of our ships'.<p>A natural depth of over 20 metres makes the port an ideal one for motherships to operate.</p><p>According to the port officials, it was already handling 30 per cent more than the estimated handling capacity. Hence, it is unable to accommodate fresh vessels, until the ongoing expansions are over.</p><p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram where the port in located, said in a social media post that the Strait of Hormuz crisis has shifted global shipping eyes to Vizhinjam Port, which is currently seeing a massive surge with a hundred vessels in queue or seeking calls.</p><p>"From handling its 1 millionth TEU in record time to fast-tracking Phase II, Vizhinjam is officially India's transshipment answer to the world. India’s first deep-water transshipment hub is no longer just a project; it’s a global necessity," Tharoor said.</p>.<p>Started trial operations in 2024 July and formally commissioned in 2025 May, the port already proved its strategic importance as it handled 1.3 million TEU containers in one year against an estimated capacity of one million TEUs.</p><p>Once the ongoing second and third phase expansions are over by 2028, the handling capacity will increase to 5.5 million TEU. Considering the huge demand from ships, the plan is to commission the expanded portions of the ports in a step by step manner so that more ships could be accommodated as early as possible, said a port official.</p><p>Meanwhile, gateway cargo operations of the Vizhinjam port is expected to begin by next month after getting the mandatory permissions as well as road connectivity to the port is ready. It will give a boost to local trade and exports.</p>