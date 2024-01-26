Dissent important in democracy, should not degenerate into violence: Kerala Governor

Khan also said that institutions of higher education need to be autonomous and free of outside interference that could lead the youth to take part in activities that 'pollute the academic environment'.

His statements come in the wake of vehement protests against him by the CPI(M)'s student wing SFI, over appointments made by him to senate of some universities, and his displeasure with the ruling Left in the state over alleged political interference in the functioning of varsities by the government.