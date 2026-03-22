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Dissenters won't impact poll prospects, LDF targeting 110 seats, says CPI (M)

Govindan said the handful of leaders who left the party would have no impact on the April 9 polls and said the ruling LDF targeted 110 seats in the upcoming polls.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)LDF

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