Doctors, nurses charge-sheeted in Kerala medical negligence case

Dr C K Rameshan, Dr M Shahana, staff nurses M Rehana and K G Manju were charge-sheeted by the police after obtaining prosecution sanction from the government. Section 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing grievous hurt by negligence was invoked against the accused.

A medical board had earlier concluded that since Harshina had undergone c-section at two other hospitals earlier it could not be confirmed that the lapse happened at Kozhikode medical college itself. This triggered allegations of sabotaging the case.

However, the police held the doctors and nurses who performed the c-section at the Kozhikode medical college hospital responsible citing that the surgical forceps could not be spotted in an MRI scan done on her a few days ahead of the surgery at Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Even as the Kerala government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to Harshina earlier, she went ahead with the stir seeking legal action against the doctors responsible for the medical negligence as well as seeking higher compensation for the hardships she had suffered.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged the Kerala government to ensure justice to her.