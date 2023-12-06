Dowry demand suspected behind young doctor's death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The death by suicide of a young woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram is suspected to be due to dowry.

Dr Shahana, 26, who was doing post-graduation at the surgery department at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead in her room on Tuesday. Police recovered a suicide note which mentioned that 'every one needs money'.

Her relatives alleged that a youth whom she had an acquaintance with had backed out of a marriage proposal after her family could not provide the huge dowry demanded by the him. This was suspected to have forced her to take the extreme measure, they alleged.

While the police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe, state health minister Veena George asked the women and child department to probe the matter and submit a report.