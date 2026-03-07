Dreams beyond odds: Kerala’s UPSC achievers

<p>THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Among the many Malayalis who cleared the UPSC's civil services examination 2025, Sreeja J S, who secured the 57th rank, and Ajay R. Raj, who secured the 109th rank, have more reasons to cheer as they overcame odd factors in life.</p> <p>While Sreeja is the daughter of a casual labourer who has been struggling to make both ends meet, Raj secured the achievement overcoming his visual impairment.</p> <p>Thiruvananthapuram native Sreeja hails from a financially weak background. Her father Jayakumar is a daily wage construction worker and mother Sheejakumari is a homemaker.</p> .Two from Tamil Nadu figure in top 10 list of UPSC candidates.<p>Having spent all their earnings and even borrowings for the studies of their children, the couple could not even finish the construction of their house.Jayakumar still uses a bicycle to save money. </p> <p>Sreeja says that it was the will power of her parents that inspired her. "I am really grateful to have such parents who never said no to my education related matters. I know how they struggled to meet my education expenses as well as my brother's," say Sreeja, who cracked the civil services at first chance.</p> <p>Her mother is a post-graduate. Even as she appeared for many recruitment tests, she couldn't clear any. Hence she also says that she was accomplishing her desires for a job through her children.</p> <p>Sreeja, who did her studies at Madras Christian College, wishes to pursue her career in Indian Foreign Service.</p> <p>Kozhikode native Ajay R Raj suffered vision impairment during his childhood. Hence he has taken the UPSC exam with the help of a scribe.</p> <p>Raj told reporters that support from friends and family helped him crack the exam overcoming his visual challenges. </p> <p>He had earlier cleared the Indian Railway Management Service.</p>