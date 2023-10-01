Driving an Audi, Kerala farmer comes to market to sell spinach

Sujith is seen diligently picking and gathering bundles of vibrant red spinach from his farm in the video clip, which has received a ton of attention on Instagram. He then drives his posh Audi to the market to sell the spinach.

Sujith arrives and spreads out a mat with his freshly picked spinach set up for sale, as we can see in the video.

The video has received over 8.8 million views and numerous reactions, where people seemed quite surprised. Sujith received praise from many for his perseverance and for being an inspiration.