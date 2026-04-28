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Each religious institution needs to have norms, there can't be anarchy: Supreme Court in Sabarimala case

The observation by a Constitution bench came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtSabarimala

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