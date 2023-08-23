ED action against CPI(M)-Congress leaders in Kerala rattles both parties

The ED initiated the action as Sudhakaran was recently arraigned as the second accused in a cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal. He was then arrested and released on bail. Mavunkal allegedly took Rs 25 lakh from some persons in Sudhakaran's presence in 2018 after convincing them that Sudhakaran would facilitate the release of Rs 2.62 lakh crore withheld by the Centre. He claimed that the money due to him was from an antique trade he had done in a foreign country. A complainant in the case later alleged that Mavunkal had given Rs 10 lakh to Sudhakaran in his presence.