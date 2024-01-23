ED attaches assets of expelled Kerala CPI leader in cooperative bank 'fraud' case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 1 crore linked to expelled Kerala CPI leader N Bhasurangan and his family members in a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Kandala Service Co-operative Bank in Trivandrum's Maranalloor during Bhasurangan's tenure as its president.

The politician and his son Akhiljith J B were arrested by the central agency in November last year in Kochi on charges of irregularities in loans given out by the lender.

In a statement, the ED said "several irregularities" were found in the management of the bank and alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 57 crore was also detected.

"The bank suffered massive asset impairment due to its mismanagement and irregularities," it said.