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Homeindiakerala

ED checks Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena's bank locker in CMRL case

CMRL and Veena maintain that the payments were for IT service rendered by her Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic. But they could not produce convincing evidence to substantiate the business deal.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsKeralaEDPinarayi Vijayan

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