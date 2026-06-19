ED checks Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena's bank locker in CMRL case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Officials of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Friday checked the bank locker of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T in connection with the probe into the Rs. 2.78 crore she received from a controversial mining firm.</p><p>The fresh move followed hours long questioning of Veena at ED office in Kochi on Wednesday.</p>.Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case.<p>ED officials accompanied by Veena carried out the check at the locker of a bank in the city. </p><p>Vijayan reacted that it was only part of the ongoing probe. "Let them check and see if there are any big things in the locker," he told reporters.</p>.Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena seeks time to appear before ED in CMRL case.<p>ED's moves assume significance as BJP and Congress allege that the shady payments by the controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited was illegal gratification to Vijayan, who was serving as chief minister at the time of the transaction. </p><p>CMRL and Veena maintain that the payments were for IT service rendered by her Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic. But they could not produce convincing evidence to substantiate the business deal.</p>