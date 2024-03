The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, IT firm owned by her, others in illegal payments case, reports PTI.

The probe is apparently based on reports from the Income Tax Department on Veena's company Exalogic, Kochi-based rutile mining company CMRL and state-owned KSIDC.

More to follow...