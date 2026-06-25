ED quizzes Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena again in CMRL case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate officials again quizzed former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>'s daughter Veena T for several hours on Thursday in connection with the probe into the Rs. 2.78 crore she received from a controversial mining firm.</p><p>It is for the second time that Veena is being summoned by the central agency to its Kochi office for hours long quizzing. Veena who turned up at the ED office in the morning returned after around ten hours.</p>.Kerala CM Vijayan's daughter Veena T quizzed by SFIO over money received from controversial mining firm.<p>The fresh quizzing was learnt to be on the basis of documents that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office collected earlier as part of the probe into the transaction. ED had obtained those documents on Wednesday.</p><p>The moves against Veena assumes political significance as the BJP and the Congress allege that the amount received by Veena form the controversial mining firm was illegal gratification to Vijayan as the mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited that faces allegation of illegal mining of rare earth rich sand from the Alappuzha-Kollam coastal areas.</p>.ED summons former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter again in CMRL money laundering case.<p>ED had earlier raided Vijayan's houses in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur as part of the probe against Veena and also inspected her bank locker. Apart from Veena, officials of CMRL are also under probe.</p><p>CMRL and Veena maintain that the payments were for IT service rendered by her Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic to CMRL. But they could not produce convincing evidence to substantiate the business deal.</p>