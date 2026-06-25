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Homeindiakerala

ED quizzes Kerala former CM Pinarayi's daughter Veena again in CMRL case

The fresh quizzing was learnt to be on the basis of documents that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office collected earlier as part of the probe into the transaction.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayan

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