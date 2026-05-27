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Homeindiakerala

ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house in CMRL case linked to his daughter

The raids were were conducted as part of probe into CMRL-linked money-laundering case, said officials.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 02:47 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectorateED raidsPinarayi Vijayan

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