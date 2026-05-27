<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's house. </p><p>The raids were were conducted as part of probe into CMRL-linked money-laundering case, said officials.</p><p>They said a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.</p>.Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 declared: Pass percentage rises to 77.97%.<p>On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.</p><p>The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>