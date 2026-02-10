<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Jayaram has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing probe into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-row-heist-case-dominate-bjp-congress-and-cpm-political-events-in-poll-bound-kerala-3889498">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist</a>.</p><p>Jayaram has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi on February 17.</p><p>According to sources, the ED is trying to collect evidence against the key accused Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti by quizzing Jayaram. </p>.Sabarimala gold row | Trouble brewing for Congress as Kerala High Court orders probe.<p>The ED would be seeking details of payments made by the actor to Potti as part of sponsorships for Sabarimala temple as well as for taking the gold plated door frames of Sabarimala to Jayaram's house in Chennai.</p><p>The Kerala police's special investigation team probing the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist earlier also took Jayaram's statement.</p><p>Following the arrest of Potti in the gold heist, videos of Potti carrying parts of gold plated door frames of Sabarimala temple to the actor's house in Chennai came out. The actor later said that he was associated with Potti as a genuine Sabarimala pilgrim and he was unaware of any dubious activities of Potti.</p>