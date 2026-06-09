ED summons ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena for questioning in money laundering case

<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate"> Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) has summoned Veena T, daughter of former Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, for questioning in a money laundering case in Kochi this week.</p><p>She has been asked to depose on June 12 at the agency's zonal office in Kochi, a <em>PTI</em> report quoting officials said. Her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.</p><p>Besides Veena, some other persons have also been summoned by the agency.</p><p>The investigation pertains to a money laundering case against a Kerala-based sand extraction company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ed-raids-former-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayans-houses-daughter-veenas-firm-in-cmrl-case-4017628">ED authorities raided Veena, living in the rented home of Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram</a>, last month along with some other locations in Kerala in connection with the case.</p>.Explained | What is the CMRL-Exalogic case linked to ED raids on Pinarayi Vijayan?.<p>The ED probe pertains to an allegation that CMRL made fraudulent payments totaling Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of IT consultancy services.</p><p>Another company named Empower India Capital Investment Pvt Ltd (EICPL), operated by CMRL MD Sasidharan Kartha, also extended Rs 50 lakh worth of loans to Exalogic despite the company (Exalogic) failing to make timely repayments, according to the ED.</p><p>The agency claims the CMRL management and Veena generated "proceeds of crime" in this process.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>