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Homeindiakerala

ED summons ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena for questioning in money laundering case

Case pertains to alleged pay-offs by sand extraction company CMRL to Veena's now-defunct firm Exalogic Solutions.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi VijayanMoney Laundering Act

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