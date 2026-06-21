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Homeindiakerala

ED summons former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter again in CMRL money laundering case

On June 19, ED officials inspected Veena's bank lockers in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing probe.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:19 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 06:19 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi VijayanMoney Laundering

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