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Eight arrested for attack on ED officials after raid at Pinarayi Vijayan''s residence

Stones and bricks were allegedly thrown at the vehicles, seriously injuring the driver of one of the cars.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsKeralaEDViolencePinarayi Vijayan

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