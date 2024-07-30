Eight dead as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, several feared trapped

Wayanad (Kerala): Eight people died and hundreds were suspected to be trapped as massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.
The landslide occurred at Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 km from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, during the early hours of Tuesday.
Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
Kerala Chief Minister's Office has informed that two Air Force helicopters will be joining the rescue operations.
MLA T Siddique told reporters that many tourists staying at resorts in the region were also feared to be stranded in the landslide.
Published 30 July 2024, 02:05 IST