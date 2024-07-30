Eight dead as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, several feared trapped

The landslide occurred at Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 km from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, during the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

Kerala Chief Minister's Office has informed that two Air Force helicopters will be joining the rescue operations.

MLA T Siddique told reporters that many tourists staying at resorts in the region were also feared to be stranded in the landslide.