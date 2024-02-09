Elderly couple seeks mercy killing owing to mounting pension dues

Thiruvananthapuram: In further embarrassment to the left-front government in Kerala over mounting dues of social welfare pension of Rs 1,600 per month to over 60 lakh people from weaker sections, an aged couple at Idukki district in Kerala has put up a board in front of their house seeking mercy killing lamenting over financial crunches.

Sivadasan, 72, and Omana, 65, of Adimaly in Idukki said that they were forced to stage the novel protest on Friday as they had no means to take life forward.

Earlier also there were similar instances of elderly persons staging novel protests owing to the mounting social welfare pension dues. While two aged women staged a stir by begging on streets a couple of months back, an aged woman blocked the road by sitting in the middle of the road. All the incidents took place in Idukki district.