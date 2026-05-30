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Homeindiakerala

Elderly man dies in wild elephant attack near Kerala's Athirappally

The area is close to a forest and after the attack, the elephant returned to the wild and is no longer present in the area, he said.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsKeralaHuman-animal conflictelephant trouble

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