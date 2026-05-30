<p>Thrissur(Kerala): A 62-year-old Man died on Saturday in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-trouble">wild elephant attack</a> near his home near Athirappally in this district, a senior Forest Department official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 2.45 am when the victim -- Mohanan -- and two of his relatives tried to chase away a wild elephant which came near their residential area, the official said.</p>.<p>As the three tried to chase away the jumbo, it turned and attacked them, causing fatal injuries to Mohanan, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his life could not be saved, the official said.</p>.Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Tamil Nadu's Erode.<p>The area is close to a forest and after the attack, the elephant returned to the wild and is no longer present in the area, he said.</p>.<p>Nevertheless, forest officials are present in the area to make sure the jumbo has returned to the wild and will not return, he added.</p>.<p>The official also said that all steps are being taken to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim's family.</p>.<p>Local residents claimed that they have been living under the fear of elephant attacks for some time and the government has not been doing anything constructive except making various promises.</p>