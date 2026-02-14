<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): A 73-year-old woman was on Saturday honoured by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> MVD for confronting a traffic violation near Erangipalam bypass here recently.</p>.<p>Prabhavathi Amma stood her ground against a scooterist who rode his two-wheeler on the footpath and forced him to return to the road, showing that age is no barrier to standing up against wrongdoing.</p>.<p>The video of the incident went viral, earning her widespread praise on social media and appreciation from the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).</p>.<p>MVD officials arrived at her residence and honoured her with a traditional shawl.</p>.Elderly Kerala woman stops two-wheeler on footpath, wins praises .<p>Recalling the incident, Prabhavathi said she was on her way to a shop when she saw the scooterist riding towards her on the footpath.</p>.<p>"He told me to make way for him and I asked where should I go? Should I walk on the road? I told him the footpath is meant for pedestrians and the road is for two-wheelers.</p>.<p>"So, he asked me whether I was teaching him the law," she told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.<p>Following the incident, authorities said they have suspended the scooter rider’s driving licence for violating traffic rules and endangering public safety. </p>