<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman's nearly two-decade wait to see her son is ending soon. </p><p>Abdul Rahim, a native of Feroke in Kozhikode, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, will walk out of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi%20arabia">Saudi Arabian</a> prison. He was convicted for the killing of a differently-abled child in 2006 in West Asian country. </p><p>Though he was awarded death sentence, the family of the deceased child agreed to accept blood money of 15 million Saudi Riyals in 2024, considering the plea that the killing happened accidentally.</p>.Woman gets life term for killing 18-month-old son in Kerala.<p>The amount, which comes to around Rs 34 crore, was raised through crowd funding, gathering widespread attention. It was hailed as the 'the real Kerala story'.</p><p>Sources close to Rahim's family said that his sentence is ending this month and hence he may be able to return home soon. </p><p>His mother Fathima is eagerly awaiting to see her son after nearly two decades.</p><p>Rahim went abroad in 2006 at the age of 20 and took up the job of a driver of a family. The differently abled boy in the family entered into an altercation with him when a breathing support apparatus attached to the boy's body got detached accidentally. </p><p>Rahim did not notice it and the boy subsequently died. </p>