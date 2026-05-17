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Kerala: Elderly woman's two-decade wait for release of son from Saudi prison to end soon

Rahim went abroad in 2006 at the age of 20 and took up the job of a driver of a family.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsKeralaSaudi Arabia

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