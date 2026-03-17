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Election Commission orders transfer of officials in Kerala ahead of Assembly polls

According to the order, Narayanan (IPS-2011) has been posted as district police chief, Kozhikode, while Thomson Jose (IPS-2009) will serve as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsKeralaElection CommissionAssembly elections

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