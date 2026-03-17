<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including IAS and IPS officers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> as part of the poll preparedness for the April 9 Assembly elections.</p>.<p>In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of the state, the Election Commission of India said it had reviewed the election preparedness and directed immediate implementation of the reshuffle.</p>.<p>According to the order, Narayanan (IPS-2011) has been posted as district police chief, Kozhikode, while Thomson Jose (IPS-2009) will serve as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range.</p>.<p>Inbasekhar (IAS-2015) has been appointed as District Collector-cum-District Election Officer, Alappuzha.</p>.Election Commission transfers district superintendents of police in Tamil Nadu.<p>Vandana S (KAS) will take charge as Revenue Divisional Officer, Thaliparamba-cum-Returning Officer for Irikkur in Kannur district, and Sachin Krishna (KAS) as District Registrar General, Kannur-cum-Returning Officer for Dharmadam in the same district.</p>.<p>The Commission directed that the transfers be effected with immediate effect and asked the state government to submit a compliance report on the joining of the officers by 11 AM on March 18.</p>.<p>It also said that officers who have been transferred out should not be posted in any election-related assignments till the completion of the poll process. </p>