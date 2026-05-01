<p>Kochi: A captive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-attack">elephant </a>brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly here turned violent on Friday, attacking and injuring a couple of persons, with one of them dying in the incident, police said.</p>.<p>Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temples">temple</a>.</p>.<p>It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area, police said.</p>.'Kavadi' injured in tamed elephant attack in Belur.<p>An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack.</p>.<p>"The elephant continues to be violent and the Elephant Squad is trying to capture it. Besides that, a veterinarian is also here to tranquilising the jumbo, if required," he said.</p>