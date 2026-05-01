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Elephant brought to Kerala temple turns violent; one killed, mahout injured

An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsKeralaelephantElephant attack

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