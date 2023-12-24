Elephant in Kerala's 'Anakotta' gets rubber bed

Sixty-year-old Nandini, one of the eldest elephants at the elephant camp 'Anakotta' in Kerala's Guruvayur, has been sleeping well over the past couple of days, all thanks to the new rubber bed.

Nandini, as well as some other elephants, have been suffering from foot disease for quite some time due to constant contact with the damp surface and was not ale to sleep properly. As a solution to this, a rubber bed was provided on Thursday.

"Over the last two days, the elephant has been sleeping comfortably on it and is not showing any discomfort," said Mayadevi K S, Deputy Administrator of the elephant camp.