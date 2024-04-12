Elephant injured after suspected train hit in Kerala, case against loco pilot

Forest Veterinary Officer from Thrissur Division, David Abraham told media that the jumbo has been lying down since Thursday morning and all efforts to raise the elephant have failed.

"There are no external injuries but it seems like there are internal injuries. The elephant reached this spot after the suspected accident on Wednesday. But since yesterday morning it is lying down and unable to stand up. As of now the prognosis is not good," Abraham said.

He also said all necessary facilities from the nearby elephant rehabilitation centre have been made available at the location and veterinary experts have examined the animal.

The elephant is currently lying down in a forest region near Kottekkad Railway station in Palakkad district.

The Forest department said veterinary experts have been giving medicines and food to the injured jumbo which has been responding in a feeble manner.