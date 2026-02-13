Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two elephant tusks worth around Rs. 2 crore have been stolen from the Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The robbery at the high security area has raised many eyebrows. The prima facie suspicion is that those who were involved in the arrangement for a DJ party at the officers mess were involved in the robbery.</p><p>According to the first-information-report registered by the city police, the robbery took place between Feb 11 night and Feb 12 morning. Various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespass and theft have been invoked. </p>.Wild elephants trample six, including four family members to death in Jharkhand.<p>The police were examining the suspects and reviewing video footage to trace the accused.</p><p>The elephant tusks were learnt to be given by the state forest department many decades back to the military station and its records are maintained properly.</p>