Eleven samples test negative for Nipah in Kerala; more suspect cases come up

Health Minister Veena George informed that so far, a contact list of 950 were prepared, which include 287 health workers also. As many as 213 were in the high risk group. Over 20 are now under observation at hospitals while others were advised to remain in home isolation. Service of police were also being sought to trace those in the contact list. Efforts to trace the source of infection were also progressing.

While restrictions were limited to around 45 wards on Wednesday, from Thursday restrictions were imposed across the district. Holidays were announced for all educational institutions in the district till Saturday and restrictions were also imposed on gatherings. Wearing of mask was also made mandatory. Neighbouring districts were also put on alert.

A mobile testing unit of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune already reached Kozhikode while another mobile testing unit of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Bio Technology are expected to be operational in Kozhikode by Friday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday reviewed the steps taken for containment of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode with scientists at NIV, Pune.

She said high level teams from the Centre and NIV with mobile units equipped with BSL-3 laboratories have reached Kozhikode and will be doing on-ground testing. A multi-disciplinary team led by Mala Chhabra, a microbiologist from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, has been deputed by the Union Health Ministry to support the state in public health measures to deal with this outbreak.

She also declared that the affected gram panchayats in the Kozhikode area have been declared as quarantine zones.