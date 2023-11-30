Embarrassment to Pinarayi govt, shot in the arm for Kerala guv as SC sets aside V-C reappointment

Reacting to the SC order, the Governor said that it was the Chief Minister who wanted to reappoint Ravindran. The Chief Minister and his staff had met him seeking reappointment of Ravindran. The higher education minister, who is the pro-vice-chancellor, was used by the Chief Minister for the purpose, Khan said.

Bindu reacted that the government had only given its opinions with regard to the reappointment and it was for the Governor to take the final decision as per his discretion.

The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected pleas against the controversial reappointment of Ravindran.

Meanwhile, the CPM asked Arif Mohammed Khan to keep off from the Governor post in view of the court's criticism for delaying decision on bills.

CPM leader and industries minister P Rajeeve said that the court had pointed out that the Governor failed in discharging his Constitutional duties. Hence he should keep off from the post taking moral responsibility.