Embarrassment to Pinarayi govt, shot in the arm for Kerala guv as SC sets aside V-C reappointment

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court order on Thursday setting aside reappointment of vice-chancellor of the Kannur University in Kerala has come as a major embarrassment to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and a shot in the arm for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as it was one of the issues in which the Pinarayi Viayan government and the Governor locked horns.
Incidentally, the SC order came a day after the Governor faced SC's criticism for delaying decisions on bills passed by the assembly.
Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front demanded the resignation of state higher education minister R Bindu in view of Thursday's SC order.
Reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor was set aside by the SC bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud citing state government's undue intervention. The court also cited earlier statements of the Governor, who is also the university Chancellor, regarding the pressure from the government for the reappointment.
“We have reached the conclusion that although the notification re-appointing Ravindran to the post of vice-chancellor was issued by the Chancellor, yet the decision to reappoint was influenced by extraneous considerations or to put it in other words, by the unwarranted intervention of the state government,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.
Reacting to the SC order, the Governor said that it was the Chief Minister who wanted to reappoint Ravindran. The Chief Minister and his staff had met him seeking reappointment of Ravindran. The higher education minister, who is the pro-vice-chancellor, was used by the Chief Minister for the purpose, Khan said.
Bindu reacted that the government had only given its opinions with regard to the reappointment and it was for the Governor to take the final decision as per his discretion.
The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected pleas against the controversial reappointment of Ravindran.
Meanwhile, the CPM asked Arif Mohammed Khan to keep off from the Governor post in view of the court's criticism for delaying decision on bills.
CPM leader and industries minister P Rajeeve said that the court had pointed out that the Governor failed in discharging his Constitutional duties. Hence he should keep off from the post taking moral responsibility.
