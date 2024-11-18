Home
Emojis, stars assess children's performance in Kochi schools

Starting this academic year, many schools in Kochi have introduced a system of awarding emojis and stars to students from kindergarten to Class 2.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:17 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 08:17 IST
