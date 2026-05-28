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Homeindiakerala

Emotional reception to Kerala man who returns from Saudi prison after two decades

Abdul Rahim of Feroke in Kozhikode, who was convicted for the killing of a differently-abled child in 2006 in Saudi Arabia, returned home on Thursday early morning as his prison term ended.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsKerala NewsKozhikodeSaudia Arabia

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