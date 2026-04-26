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EMU train services cancelled between Tiruttani-Arakkonam section till May 16

According to the railway sources here on Sunday, EMU train services will be fully cancelled from April 26 to May 16, 2026.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsKeralaArakkonam

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