<p>Chennai: As a part of ongoing engineering works, the Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes to train services between Tiruttani and Arakkonam section.</p>.<p>According to the railway sources here on Sunday, EMU train services will be fully cancelled from April 26 to May 16, 2026.</p>.<p>The cancelled services include the train departing Tiruttani at 21.15 hrs for Arakkonam and another train leaving from Tiruttani at 21.10 hours to Arakkonam.</p>.Kerala records high UV index; public advisory issued by KSDMA.<p>Likewise, the train leaving Arakkonam at 4 hrs to Tiruttani and another train departing Arakkonam at 5 hrs for Tiruttani will be cancelled from April 27 to May 17.</p>.<p>Similarly, train services were partially cancelled between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam from April 26 to May 16.</p>.<p>Railway sources further said that train services between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu were cancelled during the same period. </p>