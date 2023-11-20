Everyone welcome to be part of Nava Kerala Sadas irrespective of party affiliation: CPI(M)

He said the government did not address any leader of any political party, instead it clearly said anyone who is interested can come.

"Anyone and everyone can come no matter which political party or alliance they belong to," Govindan said.

His remarks assume significance amidst speculations that the ruling Left in the state is trying to woo Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League.

Govindan also said the programme has only begun and by the time it reaches the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram, the turnout would be massive.