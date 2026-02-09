<p>Thiruvananthapuram: First woman IPS officer of Kerala R Sreelekha, who is a BJP councilor in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, is keeping off from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the elected local body members from Kerala.</p><p>While this further aggravated speculations that Sreelekha was having differences with the BJP leadership after she was denied the Thiruvananthapuram mayor post, Sreelekha came out with a clarification that she was unable to travel by train to Delhi owing to age and health related issues. She also said that she doesn't want to waste money on flight charges. </p><p>"I can stay back and carry out my duties as councilor. There are no differences," she said.</p><p>BJP councilors led by Thiruvananthapuram mayor V V Rajesh boarded a train to Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. They will be meeting the Prime Minister on February 13. The councilors will also meet other Union ministers to explore scopes for the state's development and attend skill development meetings. They will also visit the Parliament.</p>