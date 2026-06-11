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Homeindiakerala

Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning in CMRL PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Veena to appear before its investigation team at the agency's office in Kochi on Friday.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsKerala NewsEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayan

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