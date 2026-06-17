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Homeindiakerala

Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case

The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanPMLA

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