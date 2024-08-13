Expert panel begins examining landslide hit areas in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert panel appointed by the Kerala government has started examinations at the landslide hit areas of Wayanad.

National Centre for Earth Science Studies senior scientist John Mathai, who is leading the team, told reporters that the focus would be to identify the reasons for the landslide and its impact on the region.

The team will be camping in the region for a few days to carry out the examination and submit a report to the government.