Expert panel begins examining landslide hit areas in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert panel appointed by the Kerala government has started examinations at the landslide hit areas of Wayanad.
National Centre for Earth Science Studies senior scientist John Mathai, who is leading the team, told reporters that the focus would be to identify the reasons for the landslide and its impact on the region.
The team will be camping in the region for a few days to carry out the examination and submit a report to the government.
Meanwhile, three more body parts were recovered from Nilambur region of Malappuram. It is yet to be ascertained that those were parts of human beings or animals. Some of the body parts recovered were found to be those of animals.
The landslide hit areas witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday prompting the authorities to shift some families in the region to safe places. A makeshift bridge reportedly got damaged. A cow that was washed away in the river was rescued by the rescue personnel.
As per government records, the total number of bodies recovered so far is 231. As many as 206 body parts were also received. Efforts to trace the identity through DNA matching is progressing.
Published 13 August 2024, 15:44 IST