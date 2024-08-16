Experts differ with Kerala government's view on Wayanad landslide

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues reject the criticisms that extensive quarrying is a triggering factor of the Wayanad landslide, many ecologists are countering their justifications.

Environmental scientist and a former director of Kerala Water Resources department V Subash Chandra Bose points out that there was a granite quarry around five kilometres from the landslide spot at Punchirimattam till 2013. He also says that at many parts of Punchirimattam mountains artificial pits were learnt to be taken by farmers and resorts for collecting water.

Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil also repeatedly states that extensive quarrying is one key factor that leads to landslides.