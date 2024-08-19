Explained | Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by female actors in Malayalam film industry

A woman actor who suffered sexual abuse by a male actor had to act with the same man as husband and wife on the next day. It took 17 retakes as her resentment and hatred was reflecting on her face. She was eventually criticised by the director for it.

This is one of the many harrowing experiences faced by women in the Malayalam film industry that are part of the Hema committee report.

"In cinema there is a general assumption that women come to cinema for making money and she will surrender to anything. Glamour of the film industry is just an exterior glitter. Hovering over the same are dark clouds of distress and endured agony, kept hidden from the outer world," the committee states.