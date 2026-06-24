Explained: Why V D Satheesan-led UDF govt's low-alcohol liquor policy has sparked a political storm in Kerala

<p>Barely weeks after assuming office, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=V%20D%20Satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has found itself at the centre of a controversy over its proposal to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages and promote their production. </p><p>What the government has pitched as a modern, agriculture-linked and consumer-friendly reform has triggered resistance from the Opposition, allies, and even some senior Congress leaders and social groups, making it the first major political challenge for the new administration.</p>.<p><strong>What exactly has the government proposed?</strong></p><p>Presenting the revised Budget, Chief Minister Satheesan announced a separate tax structure for alcoholic beverages based on alcohol content. Drinks with alcohol content between 0.5% and 10% by volume would attract a sales tax of 120%, while beverages with alcohol content between 10% and 20% would be taxed at 175%. Currently, all Indian-made foreign liquor products are taxed uniformly at 251%.</p><p>The government argues that encouraging low-alcohol beverages, including those made from local fruits and agricultural produce, could create new opportunities for farmers, promote value-added industries and gradually shift consumers away from hard liquor. Supporters have also described the policy as being in tune with changing consumption patterns among younger consumers.</p>.<p><strong>Opposition alleges policy benefits private firms</strong></p><p>The CPI(M)-led Opposition has mounted a fierce attack, alleging that the tax concessions are designed to favour a Karnataka-based liquor company. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the government of pushing through the proposal to generate windfall profits for private players and demanded answers in the Assembly. The LDF staged a walkout over the issue, with leaders even raising allegations of corruption.</p>.Kerala's tax on alcobev: Will the VD Satheesan government be forced to revoke yet another decision?.<p>The government, however, has maintained that the policy is merely a continuation of reforms initiated during the previous LDF regime, which had amended rules to facilitate the manufacture of low-alcohol beverages.</p>.<p><strong>Congress veterans and allies raise concerns</strong></p><p>The controversy has also exposed faultlines within the ruling alliance. Veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran, a long-time advocate of liquor restrictions, publicly demanded that the proposal be withdrawn, arguing that it contradicts the party's moral and social commitments. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal signalled that the concerns within the party cannot be ignored.</p><p>The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF constituent, has also conveyed its reservations to the Chief Minister, adding to the discomfort within the coalition. Some leaders fear that the issue could revive old divisions that haunted previous UDF governments.</p>