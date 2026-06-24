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Homeindiakerala

Explained: Why V D Satheesan-led UDF govt's low-alcohol liquor policy has sparked a political storm in Kerala

What the govt has pitched as a modern, agriculture-linked and consumer-friendly reform has triggered resistance from the Opposition, allies, and even some senior Congress leaders.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsIndia PoliticsVD SatheesanLiquor banExplainerPremium

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