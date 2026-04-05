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Explosive substance thrown at TV channel office in Kerala's Kollam

Police said that two journalists were sleeping in the channel's office when the incident occurred around 3 am and did not hear what had happened.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsKeralaKollam

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