<p>Kollam: An explosive substance was thrown at the office of a TV channel here on Sunday morning, police said.</p><p>According to police, CCTV visuals of the area and the channel's office showed two persons arriving there in a two-wheeler and one of them throwing a flaming bottle at the building.</p><p>Police said that two journalists were sleeping in the channel's office when the incident occurred around 3 am and did not hear what had happened.</p>.Unidentified men throw kerosene filled bottles at Karti Chidambaram's office.<p>Later in the morning, when a driver employed by the channel reached there, he noticed that one of the steps of the building's staircase was burnt and pieces of the bottle lying there, police said.</p><p>Subsequently, he informed the journalists in the office and then the police were informed, it said.</p><p>Police said that statements of the journalists and the driver were being recorded and then a case will be registered.</p><p>The contents of the bottle will be known only after a forensic examination, it said.</p>