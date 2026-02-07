<p>Malappuram: Over 10,500 gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a lorry carrying onions at Chemmad here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>Police have taken a woman, who owns the lorry into custody, an officer said.</p>.<p>According to police, around 245 boxes containing over 10,500 gelatin sticks, detonators and wires were recovered from a lorry parked at a bricks manufacturing unit.</p>.<p>Officials at the Tirurangadi police station said the onion-laden lorry had reached the bricks manufacturing unit late on Friday night.</p>.<p>Following a tip-off, police reached the spot, after which the people who were unloading the goods from the lorry fled.</p>.<p>Later on Saturday morning, police unloaded the consignment and found boxes containing detonators, gelatin sticks and wires concealed among the bags of onions.</p>.<p>Police officials said the quantification process has been completed, and a case will be registered soon.</p>.<p>Police said the woman taken into custody also runs a quarry, and it is suspected that the detonators and gelatin sticks were brought for use in illegal mining activities.</p>.<p>An officer said the explosives were brought from outside Kerala, and an investigation has been launched to trace their source.</p>.<p>On February 4, police had seized 18,000 gelatin sticks and 4,200 detonators concealed among watermelons loaded in a pickup van at Kadamkode in Palakkad. </p>