Extra time for students with type 1 diabetes in CBSE exams: Kerala SHRC seeks report

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 14:43 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 14:43 IST
