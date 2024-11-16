Extra time for students with type 1 diabetes in CBSE exams: Kerala SHRC seeks report

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.</p>.<p>SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday said.</p>.Senior official death: Kerala Human Rights Commission initiates case.<p>The direction came on a plea filed by one Bushra Shihab who said the Kerala government is providing an extra 20 minutes for every hour of an exam for students suffering from type 1 diabetes in SSLC and plus two exams.</p>.<p>He has demanded that the same pattern be adopted in the CBSE exams. He also said in his plea, that there are more than 8,000 children in the state and over 8 lakh in the country are suffering from type 1 diabetes.</p>