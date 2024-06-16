Faithful tear, burn church circular on uniform Mass in Kerala

In the circular issued last week, Thattil and Puthoor were quoted as saying that "priests who do not obey our decision from July 3 will be treated as those who have left the Catholic Church fraternity. Such priests will be barred from offering Holy Mass in the Catholic Church from July 3." However, the Archdiocese Protection Council, a platform of priests and laity who oppose the Church authorities' decision to impose a uniform Holy Mass, had rejected the circular and said they would continue to conduct the Mass facing the faithful.