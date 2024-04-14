JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Families of Malayalis in ship seized by Iran get relief calls as war looms

The families of those trapped on the seized ship are pinning hopes on the efforts of the Centre to secure the release of the Indians.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 14:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: At least four Malayalis, including a woman, are reported to be among the 17 Indians on board the Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Family of a Wayanad native told the media that Dhanesh himself informed them over phone by Sunday afternoon that he was safe. Families of others were also learnt to have received calls from the shipping firm's officials informing that they were safe.

Kozhikode native Shyamnath, Palakkad native Sumesh, Wayanad native Dhanesh and Thrissur native Ann Tesa Joseph are reported to be the Malayalis in the ship. Their families are pinning hopes on the efforts of the Centre to secure the release of the Indians.

Authorities of the ship MSC Aries informed their families about the situation of the ship.

Shyamnath's parents told the media that he was planning to visit family by next week. They were not able to contact Dhanesh after the ship was seized. Shyamnath, who has been working as a second engineer, visited home last year.

(Published 14 April 2024, 14:25 IST)
India NewsKeralaPalakkadWayanadKozhikodeThrissurcargo shipMalayalis

