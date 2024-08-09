Farmer ends life in Kerala due to suspected financial crunches

The farmer reportedly availed loans of around Rs. 8.5 lakh from various banks for agricultural and personal purposes. He was cultivating paddy in four acre land. He suffered back to back crop loss owing to acute summer and unexpected rains. Hence he was in acute financial crunches.

Soman leaves behind father, mother, wife and two children.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan urged the government to intervene in the crisis being faced by farmers owing to crop loss caused by climate changes.

He demanded that the government should announce special support schemes for farmers and also declare a moratorium for loans.

There have been many such instances of farmers ending their lives owing to undue delay in paying paddy procurement price. The government has expedited the payments to the farmers.