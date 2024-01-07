JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Farmer ends life in Kerala's Kannur over suspected financial stress

The deceased was reportedly upset over the financial liabilities of several lakhs of rupees as he had defaulted on loans taken for cultivation and was carrying out plantain cultivation in leased lands.
Last Updated 07 January 2024, 14:47 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: A farmer died by suicide at Kannur in Kerala allegedly due to financial constraints on Sunday.

The farmer, 63, hailing from Naduvil in Kannur was found hanging. He was a plantain farmer.

According to local sources, the deceased was upset over the financial liabilities of several lakhs of rupees. He had defaulted on loans taken for cultivation. He was carrying out plantain cultivation in leased lands. The untimely rains and price fall caused loss in cultivation. Hence he could not repay the debts.

Kerala has been frequently witnessing deaths by suicide of farmers owing to financial stress. In November a dairy farmer in Kannur died by suicide owing to financial stress. The unfortunate deaths caused due to delay in disbursing paddy procurement price had also led to political rows in Kerala in the recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 January 2024, 14:47 IST)
India NewsKeralaSuicidekannurFarmer suicides

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT