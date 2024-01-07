Farmer ends life in Kerala's Kannur over suspected financial stress

Thiruvananthapuram: A farmer died by suicide at Kannur in Kerala allegedly due to financial constraints on Sunday.
The farmer, 63, hailing from Naduvil in Kannur was found hanging. He was a plantain farmer.
According to local sources, the deceased was upset over the financial liabilities of several lakhs of rupees. He had defaulted on loans taken for cultivation. He was carrying out plantain cultivation in leased lands. The untimely rains and price fall caused loss in cultivation. Hence he could not repay the debts.
Kerala has been frequently witnessing deaths by suicide of farmers owing to financial stress. In November a dairy farmer in Kannur died by suicide owing to financial stress. The unfortunate deaths caused due to delay in disbursing paddy procurement price had also led to political rows in Kerala in the recent months.