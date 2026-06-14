Fastly aging Kerala pins high hopes on new department for elderly

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>already has various programmes to support the elderly, such initiatives were failing to attain the desired results due to the lack of awareness among the targeted sections and lack of focus by the government as the schemes were under various departments.</p> <p>Hence, the decision of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>government to form a new department for the welfare of senior citizens, a first of its type initiative in the country, assumes much significance, especially since Kerala's elderly population is increasing at a faster pace and is close to 20 percent now. The state also has a high old-age dependency ratio of 26 percent</p> <p>Moreover, the increasing overseas migration of youngsters are leaving elders alone at many homes and a major chunk of them are widows or widowers. </p> .Garden in Kerala that was inspired by a classic book.<p>The new department aims at bringing all existing schemes for elderly people under one umbrella and initiating fresh schemes. The new department is now among the portfolios of the Chief Minister himself. Rules of business of the new department will be notified soon, sources at the CMO said.</p> <p><strong>New schemes in the offing</strong></p> <p>A set of schemes for the elderly could be a highlight of the maiden budget of the V D Satheesan government to be presented on June 19.</p> <p>A key announcement expected in the budget is 'Care cabin' support centres at all districts to provide legal aid and protection to senior citizens. Special clinics to address the increasing dementia problem among the elderly is also likely to be announced in the budget. </p> <p>Various schemes for keeping elderly people active in social life and volunteer support are also likely to be announced.</p> <p>Already a host of schemes for elderly have been launched by the previous governments. </p> <p>One of the key ongoing projects for senior citizens is the 'Vayomithram' project that was launched by the previous Congress government led by Oommen Chandy. Around three lakh elderly persons above the age of 65 are getting services like medical support at door step and free medicines through the scheme. It is likely to be extended to more parts of the state.</p> .LoP Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala govt over Nipah response, wildlife attacks.<p>The previous Left Democratic Front had brought out a separate budget for elderly persons with various proposals like setting up retirement homes and volunteer groups.</p> <p><strong>Elderly Commission stresses need for helping hand</strong></p> <p>The Kerala State Elderly Commission, a quasi-judicial commission for the elderly, which was also a first of its type initiative in the country by the previous LDF government, has submitted as many as 75 recommendations to the government on steps to be taken to ensure protection and welfare of elderly persons.</p> <p>"Only around 20 percent of the senior citizens could be facing financial crunches, while the majority were facing lack of support and care," said the commission chairperson K Somaprasad, who was a former Rajya Sabha MP.</p> <p>The commission also stressed the need for ensuring proper training to those being employed as caretakers by private agencies and strict regulations for such agencies which are of high demand as the elderly population keeps growing.</p>