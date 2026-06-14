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Fastly aging Kerala pins high hopes on new department for elderly

Moreover, the increasing overseas migration of youngsters are leaving elders alone at many homes and a major chunk of them are widows or widowers.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsKeralaelderly care

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